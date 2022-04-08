Earth Day Activities In Fort Wayne

Earth Day Fort Wayne is the largest Earth Day celebration in the Fort Wayne community. This free event will be held on Sunday, April 24th from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at the Eagle Marsh Barn at 6801 Engle Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46804. This event hosts dozens of conservation partners, from businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies, to local conservation organizations. Little River Wetlands Project (LRWP), will provide a dozen education stations for participants of all ages to learn about wetlands, wildlife, ecological restoration, and pollinators. Attendees will be able to help plant native plants for pollinators in the marsh or take a native plant home.

In addition, LRWP will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the expansion of its floating trail, which gives people of all abilities the opportunity to hike the marsh. The floating trail was made possible through our partners at AWS Foundation and members of the Lupke family.

Other Earth Day activities on the marsh:

– Hike through the marsh with an Indiana Master Naturalist as your guide. At the end of the hike, guests will arrive at all of the event action including being able to take their photo in a lifesize bald eagle’s nest!

– Watch The Little River Wetlands Story video series, Current of Time, which will be screened in the Eagle Marsh barn throughout the event. Attendees will be some of the first to experience this video series that will take them on a journey through time with interviews, photos, and an in-depth history of the Little River and how the Little River Wetlands Project was born. This video series was made possible by a grant through Indiana Humanities in cooperation with the National Endowment for Humanities.

– Stop by the LRWP native plants station and take home a plant, while supplies last. GM also will be handing out tree saplings, while supplies last.

– Learn all about foraging and then go for a hike with Joel Pontius, Associate Professor of Sustainability and Environmental Education, Goshen College presented by Indiana Humanities Unearthed Speaker Bureau.

– Be amazed by live raptors from Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center during an education program.

– Enjoy Bravas, GK Pastry Truck, Hempton Roast Coffee, and Kona Ice, who will serve up their delicious eats and treats! Wheel’n Water will be available for free water bottle refills throughout the day as well!

– Visit vendors who will sell art, environmentally sound products, honey, and native plants.

This event would not be possible without our sponsors AEP Indiana Michigan Power, Aqua Indiana, and NIPSCO.

The event is ADA accessible and handicap parking is available. We encourage attendees to consider biking to the event if possible. Part of Engle Rd. will be shut down for parking.

Come out and join LRWP in this community celebration of our Earth, and leave knowing a few more ways to protect our native wildlife and their habitat.

The mission of Little River Wetlands Project is to restore and protect wetlands in the historic watershed of the Little River, a major tributary of the Wabash River, and to provide educational opportunities that encourage good stewardship of wetlands and other natural ecosystems. If you would like to learn more about Little River Wetlands Project, visit www.lrwp.org.