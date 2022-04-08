Easter Worship & Events

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

Services are lived streamed. Available on website and Facebook.

EASTER FOR KIDS

When: April 9, 10AM – Noon

Where: Fellowship Hall

Who: Kids ages 2 – 10

Why: They will be taught of the hope we have in Jesus.

Add’l: Activities include an Easter sing-a-long, Easter story telling, face painting, artwork, snacks/drink, and Easter egg hunt.

Go to Facebook to Register Your Child/Children. Click the Link Next to Tickets.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website: holyscripturefw.org Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

HOLY WEEK SERVICES

When: {April 14 Maundy Thursday 7PM} { April 15 Good Friday 7PM} {April 17 Easter Celebration 9:30AM}

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website: holyscripturefw.org Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

calvaryum.church

6301 Winchester Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9218

Worship:

Traditional Service 9:30 a.m.

Lighthouse Modern Service 10:45 a.m.

Sunday School 10:30 a.m.

EASTER EGG HUNT

When: Saturday, April 9, 2022 registration begins 10:30 a.m., egg hunt at 11:00

Where: 6301 Winchester Road

Who: Kids – preschool and up

Add’l: children need to bring a basket or bag for your eggs.

Cost: Free!

Contact: info@calvaryum.church

SEVEN WORDS LENTEN SERIES

When: 3/6/22 through 4/10/22

Who: Those who are following Jesus on the Lenten journey

Why: We are followers of Jesus.

Add’l: Seven Words Lenten Series

4/10 Into Your Hands

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

ONLINE WORSHIP

Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary

Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1500 Lower Huntington Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

AVALON CHURCH EASTER EGG HUNT & PANCAKE BREAKFAST

When: April 9 at 9:00 AM

Where: Avalon Church, 1212 Lower Huntington Road, 46819

Who: An event for the whole family!

Why: Come celebrate Easter at Avalon! Breakfast starts at 9:00 and will be followed by and Easter egg hunt at 10:00 for children ages toddler-5th grade. This is an event for the entire family. There will be gift card give-aways for parents, photo booth, and of course, TONS of eggs! Happy Easter!

Cost: Free

Contact: 260-747-1531

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE

When: April 15 at 6:00PM

Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Road,

Who: All are welcome

Contact: 260-747-1531

EASTER AT AVALON

When: April 17 at 9:00 and 10:30 am

Where: Avalon Church, 1212 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819

Why: He died because you matter to Him, He rose again because He is Lord! Come celebrate that Jesus is alive!

Add’l: Children’s programming available!

9:00- birth-pre-school

10:30 – birth – 5th grade

Contact: 260-747-1531

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 7-9pm

Where: 1500 Lower Huntington Rd.

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

AVALON FOOD PANTRY

When: Thursdays 6-8pm

Where: 1212 Lwr Huntington Rd

Add’l: The food pantry is free and open to anyone in the community. Come for fresh produce, meat, pantry, and household items.

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 10am

Bible Study Sundays 9am

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Sunday School following 9:45 a.m. service

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)

FREE COMMUNITY DINNER (Drive-thru)

When: Monday, April 11, 2022 from 5-6pm

Where: 2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Who: Anyone

Add’l: We will be passing out free sack meals in the church parking lot. It’s first come, first serve. Come for a meal or to volunteer!

Cost: Free

Contact: The Church Office at 260-747-7424

EASTER WEEK AT WAYNEDALE UMC

Holy Week Worship Services

-Maundy Thursday Worship at 7pm, 4-14-22

-Good Friday Worship at 7pm, 4-15-22

-Easter Breakfast at 8:30-9:30am, 4-17-22 (free will offering accepted)

– Easter Worship Service at 9:45am, 4-17-22

All are welcome. Contact the church office with questions, 260-747-7427.

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am

Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area

Add’l: We are here to help and serve.

We are always looking for volunteers to join our team!

www.loc8nearme.com/indiana/fort-wayne/food-distribution-center-waynedale-united-methodist-church/6446955/

Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times: Sun. 9a

& Wed. 6:30p;

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

SHARING PEACE CAFE

When: Monday – Thursday, 7am-1pm & Sunday 8:30-11am

Where: On the Campus of Peace Lutheran Church

Who: Community

Why: Enjoy a good beverage and place to meet

Add’l: Delicious beverages, homemade baked goods Free WiFi FB & IG: @sharingpeacecafe

Cost: See Menu on FB

Contact: Rose Murphy – cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

