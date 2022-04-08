Easter Worship & Events
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
Services are lived streamed. Available on website and Facebook.
. . .
EASTER FOR KIDS
When: April 9, 10AM – Noon
Where: Fellowship Hall
Who: Kids ages 2 – 10
Why: They will be taught of the hope we have in Jesus.
Add’l: Activities include an Easter sing-a-long, Easter story telling, face painting, artwork, snacks/drink, and Easter egg hunt.
Go to Facebook to Register Your Child/Children. Click the Link Next to Tickets.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website: holyscripturefw.org Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . .
HOLY WEEK SERVICES
When: {April 14 Maundy Thursday 7PM} { April 15 Good Friday 7PM} {April 17 Easter Celebration 9:30AM}
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website: holyscripturefw.org Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
calvaryum.church
6301 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9218
Worship:
Traditional Service 9:30 a.m.
Lighthouse Modern Service 10:45 a.m.
Sunday School 10:30 a.m.
. . .
EASTER EGG HUNT
When: Saturday, April 9, 2022 registration begins 10:30 a.m., egg hunt at 11:00
Where: 6301 Winchester Road
Who: Kids – preschool and up
Add’l: children need to bring a basket or bag for your eggs.
Cost: Free!
Contact: info@calvaryum.church
. . .
SEVEN WORDS LENTEN SERIES
When: 3/6/22 through 4/10/22
Who: Those who are following Jesus on the Lenten journey
Why: We are followers of Jesus.
Add’l: Seven Words Lenten Series
4/10 Into Your Hands
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
ONLINE WORSHIP
Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary
Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1500 Lower Huntington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
AVALON CHURCH EASTER EGG HUNT & PANCAKE BREAKFAST
When: April 9 at 9:00 AM
Where: Avalon Church, 1212 Lower Huntington Road, 46819
Who: An event for the whole family!
Why: Come celebrate Easter at Avalon! Breakfast starts at 9:00 and will be followed by and Easter egg hunt at 10:00 for children ages toddler-5th grade. This is an event for the entire family. There will be gift card give-aways for parents, photo booth, and of course, TONS of eggs! Happy Easter!
Cost: Free
Contact: 260-747-1531
. . .
GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE
When: April 15 at 6:00PM
Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Road,
Who: All are welcome
Contact: 260-747-1531
. . .
EASTER AT AVALON
When: April 17 at 9:00 and 10:30 am
Where: Avalon Church, 1212 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819
Why: He died because you matter to Him, He rose again because He is Lord! Come celebrate that Jesus is alive!
Add’l: Children’s programming available!
9:00- birth-pre-school
10:30 – birth – 5th grade
Contact: 260-747-1531
. . .
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 7-9pm
Where: 1500 Lower Huntington Rd.
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
. . .
AVALON FOOD PANTRY
When: Thursdays 6-8pm
Where: 1212 Lwr Huntington Rd
Add’l: The food pantry is free and open to anyone in the community. Come for fresh produce, meat, pantry, and household items.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 10am
Bible Study Sundays 9am
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Sunday School following 9:45 a.m. service
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)
. . .
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER (Drive-thru)
When: Monday, April 11, 2022 from 5-6pm
Where: 2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: Anyone
Add’l: We will be passing out free sack meals in the church parking lot. It’s first come, first serve. Come for a meal or to volunteer!
Cost: Free
Contact: The Church Office at 260-747-7424
. . .
EASTER WEEK AT WAYNEDALE UMC
Holy Week Worship Services
-Maundy Thursday Worship at 7pm, 4-14-22
-Good Friday Worship at 7pm, 4-15-22
-Easter Breakfast at 8:30-9:30am, 4-17-22 (free will offering accepted)
– Easter Worship Service at 9:45am, 4-17-22
All are welcome. Contact the church office with questions, 260-747-7427.
. . .
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am
Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area
Add’l: We are here to help and serve.
We are always looking for volunteers to join our team!
www.loc8nearme.com/indiana/fort-wayne/food-distribution-center-waynedale-united-methodist-church/6446955/
Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times: Sun. 9a
& Wed. 6:30p;
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
. . .
SHARING PEACE CAFE
When: Monday – Thursday, 7am-1pm & Sunday 8:30-11am
Where: On the Campus of Peace Lutheran Church
Who: Community
Why: Enjoy a good beverage and place to meet
Add’l: Delicious beverages, homemade baked goods Free WiFi FB & IG: @sharingpeacecafe
Cost: See Menu on FB
Contact: Rose Murphy – cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
