New Locations & Prizes Added To Nature Passport

The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) launched the Indiana State Nature Passport last year. To date, over 17,000 travelers have signed up for the passport. There are 22 new locations to discover and additional prizes are now available for outdoor adventure-seekers.

“From State Parks to forests and lakes, the passport now includes 81 outdoor locations to explore,” said Lt. Governor Crouch. “The more you visit, the more you earn.”

The free “digital passport” encourages visitors to discover new places and enjoy the outdoors. Participants sign up online for the passport and receive prizes for visiting multiple parks and properties across the state. Visitors need to check in from their smartphone at one of the designated passport locations.

Participants can claim prizes with more visits:

• 10 check-ins, a pair of sunglasses

• 25 check-ins, a water bottle

• 40 check-ins, a hat

• 59 check-ins, a backpack

“If a person visits all 81 locations, they will receive a custom passport completion pin,” Elaine Bedel, IDDC’s Secretary, and CEO said. “Those who complete all 81 locations will also qualify for special grand prize giveaways throughout the year.”

For more information go to VisitIndiana.com/Explore. To follow on social media, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

*The passport does not replace the entrance fee for a state property. **All prizes are available while supplies last.