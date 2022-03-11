Wednesday, March 23, 2022
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

March 11, 2022 – Local Ads

The Waynedale News Staff

MEN’S MART COLLECTIBLES SHOWS
March 13th
April 24th
May 29th
June 26th

10am To 6pm
Door Prizes

Comfort Suites – South
5775 Coventry Lane
Fort Wayne, In 46804
Ph: 260.484.2911

Comics, Funko, Toys, Video Games, Diecast, Sports Cards, & Much More.

NOW HIRING ALL SHIFTS
Looking for friendly dependable attendants and managers. 2 Fort Wayne locations, call 574-267-3254 to apply.

MAUREEN GLADIEUX
It has been quite some time. I need your help! We hurt each other in the past. I forgive you for things you did, and hope you can/ will find it in your heart to forgive me. Please contact me squirtcartier@gmail.com Please help me. Steve

LARGE GARAGE SALE
Home goods, many new and with beachy feel. Scrapbooking supplies, women’s clothing. Great variety and quality! April 7 & 8, 8 a – 5 p & April 9, 8 – noon. 704 Snowfall Road.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

FISH FRY FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Our Midwest Tradition, yummy fish.
Friday March 25, 2022.
Dinner includes Fish, potatoes, applesauce, coleslaw, dinner roll, homemade pies and coffee.
Time: 4:30-7:00
3102 Ardmore Ave

FRUELINGSFEST (SPRING CONCERT & DINNER)
When: Sat. March 26, 6p Dinner, 7pm Concert
Where: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Dr.
Add’l: Rouladen (meat roll), Potatoes, Red Cabbage, Dessert, Coffee.
Cost: Dinner $12 adults/ $6 children
Contact: Ft. Wayne Maennerchor / Damenchor 260-444-3634

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

TREASURE CHEST PICKER’S SALE
7812 Bluffton Road Fort Wayne IN 46809
Unique vintage household items for sale.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday April 14, 15 and 16th 11 – 6; Saturday 8 am – 2 pm Bring help to load.
3% fee for credit card purchases
No checks please
All sales final

WANTED CLASS “A” DRIVER FLAT BED
Family owned and operated, small but growing company.
You will be driving a Kenworth truck.
Your income will be $1400.00 plus per week.
We do not work weekends, and you will be home through the week a couple times.
We run 1,500 to 2,000 miles a week.
Paid vacations and Holidays. Sign on Bonus.
Call anytime 260-438-5507

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Hauling Services, Leaf & Snow Removal.

The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510

