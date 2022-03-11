March 11, 2022 – Local Ads

MEN’S MART COLLECTIBLES SHOWS

March 13th

April 24th

May 29th

June 26th

10am To 6pm

Door Prizes

Comfort Suites – South

5775 Coventry Lane

Fort Wayne, In 46804

Ph: 260.484.2911

Comics, Funko, Toys, Video Games, Diecast, Sports Cards, & Much More.

NOW HIRING ALL SHIFTS

Looking for friendly dependable attendants and managers. 2 Fort Wayne locations, call 574-267-3254 to apply.

MAUREEN GLADIEUX

It has been quite some time. I need your help! We hurt each other in the past. I forgive you for things you did, and hope you can/ will find it in your heart to forgive me. Please contact me squirtcartier@gmail.com Please help me. Steve

LARGE GARAGE SALE

Home goods, many new and with beachy feel. Scrapbooking supplies, women’s clothing. Great variety and quality! April 7 & 8, 8 a – 5 p & April 9, 8 – noon. 704 Snowfall Road.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

FISH FRY FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Our Midwest Tradition, yummy fish.

Friday March 25, 2022.

Dinner includes Fish, potatoes, applesauce, coleslaw, dinner roll, homemade pies and coffee.

Time: 4:30-7:00

3102 Ardmore Ave

FRUELINGSFEST (SPRING CONCERT & DINNER)

When: Sat. March 26, 6p Dinner, 7pm Concert

Where: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Dr.

Add’l: Rouladen (meat roll), Potatoes, Red Cabbage, Dessert, Coffee.

Cost: Dinner $12 adults/ $6 children

Contact: Ft. Wayne Maennerchor / Damenchor 260-444-3634

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

TREASURE CHEST PICKER’S SALE

7812 Bluffton Road Fort Wayne IN 46809

Unique vintage household items for sale.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday April 14, 15 and 16th 11 – 6; Saturday 8 am – 2 pm Bring help to load.

3% fee for credit card purchases

No checks please

All sales final

WANTED CLASS “A” DRIVER FLAT BED

Family owned and operated, small but growing company.

You will be driving a Kenworth truck.

Your income will be $1400.00 plus per week.

We do not work weekends, and you will be home through the week a couple times.

We run 1,500 to 2,000 miles a week.

Paid vacations and Holidays. Sign on Bonus.

Call anytime 260-438-5507

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Hauling Services, Leaf & Snow Removal.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510