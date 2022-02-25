Howard K. Harz, 76, of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Harz; son, Keith (Lori) Harz; daughter-in-law, Lisa Harz; grandchildren, Bryan (Kari) Harz, Candice (Adam) Kaiser, Derik (Alanna) Harz, Katie (Dustin) Brunner, Kassie Harz, and Levin Harz; and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Kurt and Margaret Harz; son, Carl Harz; and brother, Richard Harz. A funeral service was held at 10:30am on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809 with visitation one hour prior. Visitation was also held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial followed the service at Prairie Grove Cemetery 6312 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.