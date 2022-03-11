Local Developer Brings New Office Building Southeast

Mayor Tom Henry and Councilwoman Sharon Tucker joined local business owner Linda Golden to announce plans to build a new LegacyOne, Inc. headquarters at Southtown Centre.

Mayor Tom Henry, joined by the City’s Community Development Division and other public officials, announced a local real estate company plans to build its headquarters within the Southtown Centre shopping area.

Linda Golden, owner of LegacyOne, Inc., plans to build a 6,000 square foot building on 1.3-acre parcel of land, bounded by Menards to the west, Southtown Crossing to the north and east and South Phoenix Parkway to the south.

Legacy Office Centre will be the corporate offices of LegacyOne’s real estate, construction, and property management businesses. This $500,000 investment will allow ample space to continue to grow this family business by consolidating its current two rented offices and storage spaces into one building. Included in the new building will be a multipurpose space that will be used for corporate trainings and events and will be available to the community when not in use by LegacyOne or its tenants.

“It is my prayer that this new development gives an opportunity to begin to bring that back to our community,” said Linda Golden, of LegacyOne, Inc. “I hope it can be a catalyst to get other small businesses to think about how they can be change makers in their efforts to grow our community.” Projects like this will help revitalize southeast Fort Wayne.”

Currently, Golden is in the planning stages for additional commercial development on the remainder of the just under five acres of land which may include additional office space, retail and a coffee or bake shop. The goal is to build a total of five buildings.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission is supporting the project through the conveyance of the project real estate.

“Linda has been a great partner to work with,” said Jonathan Leist, Deputy Director of Redevelopment. “This is a really important project for Southtown. We are thankful for her work, and her investment and dedication to southeast Fort Wayne.”

“Congratulations to Linda on an outstanding project that’s going to bring positive opportunities and more investment to southeast Fort Wayne,” said Mayor Henry. “It’s vital that we continue to grow as a community, and our ongoing commitment to the southeast quadrant will have an immediate and lasting impact.”

“I am excited to see this opportunity for southeast Fort Wayne and LegacyOne, said 6th District Councilwoman Sharon Tucker. “It’s a great partnership that helps move our city forward and we look forward to more opportunities to work with Ms. Golden.”

Construction is expected to begin this spring.