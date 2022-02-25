Thursday, March 3, 2022
Latest:
The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

For Sale & More Ads. 

February 25, 2022 – Local Ads

The Waynedale News Staff

GARAGE SALE FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Selling everything A-Z. Priced to sell. All items clean and in working condition.
3102 Ardmore Ave
Fri March 11 9-4
Sat March 12 9-?
_________________

MAUREEN GLADIEUX
It has been quite some time. I need your help! We hurt each other in the past. I forgive you for things you did, and hope you can/ will find it in your heart to forgive me. Please contact me squirtcartier@gmail.com Please help me. Steve
_________________

_________________

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
_________________

NATURAL GAS FURNACE
New – Still Crated
Heats approx. 1500 sq. ft.
$800 OBO
For more info call or text
260-385-1989
_________________

WANTED CLASS “A” DRIVER FLAT BED
Family owned and operated, small but growing company.
You will be driving a Kenworth truck.
Your income will be $1400.00 plus per week.
We do not work weekends, and you will be home through the week a couple times.
We run 1,500 to 2,000 miles a week.
Paid vacations and Holidays. Sign on Bonus.
Call anytime 260-438-5507
_________________

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
_________________

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
_________________

WINTER CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Hauling Services, Leaf & Snow Removal.

The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
_________________

TTF FENCING
Chain Link & Spilt Rail & Privacy Fencing installation and repair schedule a quote today. Call 260-571-0400 Insured
_________________

