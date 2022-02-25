February 25, 2022 – Local Ads

GARAGE SALE FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Selling everything A-Z. Priced to sell. All items clean and in working condition.

3102 Ardmore Ave

Fri March 11 9-4

Sat March 12 9-?

_________________

MAUREEN GLADIEUX

It has been quite some time. I need your help! We hurt each other in the past. I forgive you for things you did, and hope you can/ will find it in your heart to forgive me. Please contact me squirtcartier@gmail.com Please help me. Steve

_________________

_________________

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

_________________

NATURAL GAS FURNACE

New – Still Crated

Heats approx. 1500 sq. ft.

$800 OBO

For more info call or text

260-385-1989

_________________

WANTED CLASS “A” DRIVER FLAT BED

Family owned and operated, small but growing company.

You will be driving a Kenworth truck.

Your income will be $1400.00 plus per week.

We do not work weekends, and you will be home through the week a couple times.

We run 1,500 to 2,000 miles a week.

Paid vacations and Holidays. Sign on Bonus.

Call anytime 260-438-5507

_________________

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

_________________

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

_________________

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-438-9502

_________________

WINTER CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Hauling Services, Leaf & Snow Removal.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

_________________

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

_________________

TTF FENCING

Chain Link & Spilt Rail & Privacy Fencing installation and repair schedule a quote today. Call 260-571-0400 Insured

_________________