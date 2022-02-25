Dance Collective Presents “Choreographer’s Lab” Show

Experience the premiere of 19 original dance performance pieces created and performed by local artists at Fort Wayne Dance Collective’s (FWDC) annual Choreographer’s Lab Performances. Four public performances will be held on March 5th (2:30pm & 7:30pm) and March 6th (2:30pm & 6:00pm) at FWDC’s Elliott Studio Theatre located on the Arts Campus Fort Wayne, 437 East Berry Street, Fort Wayne, IN. Tickets for these public performances are $12 and are available for purchase at www.fwdc.org.

For over 35 years, the Fort Wayne Dance Collective has supported the development of local artists by hosting the Choreographer’s Lab, a workshop style intensive that gives professional, creative, and technical support to choreographers. FWDC’s Artistic Director, Mandie Kolkman, and Program Director, Ashley Benninghoff, guide participating artists through the creation process. Artists are provided with tools to aid them in the choreographic process including rehearsal space, dancers to work with, and the opportunity to work with professional lighting designer, Diane Gaby.

“This unique program provides opportunities for artists that would otherwise not exist. Through the lab, FWDC encourages artists to hone in on their artistry and expression while telling personal stories through creative movement.” Mandie Kolkman, FWDC Artistic Director.

The 19 choreographers scheduled to present new works over the course of the weekend include Hayley Barnfield, Allison Brandgard, Aquilla Carpenter, Naomi Dees, Sarah Faley, Sadie Fenstermacher, Annalise Highley, Rachel Jones, Mandie Kolkman, Nolah Merritt, Maddie Miller, Ella Moore, Faith Patterson, Torion Pickett, FWDC’s Pineapple Dance Project I and II, Cheyenne Stoppenhagen, Hailey Terpstra, and Thomas Wolfe.

The Choreographer’s Lab is a unique program to FWDC. The organization’s staff invests in their artists by giving them the tools they need to bring their artistic voice to the stage. By the end of the intensive, artists can confidently reciprocate steps and processes to create a piece and put on a meaningful performance.

“The Choreographer’s Lab is an excellent opportunity for artists who may not otherwise have the chance to express themselves on a stage with lighting and music. When I was younger, I would have loved to have had this opportunity to start honing my craft.” Ashley Benninghoff, FWDC Program Director.

“I’m so thankful my daughter, Nolah, is part of the Choreographer’s Lab! It has provided so many opportunities for growth, leadership, collaboration, planning, and embracing challenges. Nolah has learned more about music, dance structure, staging, costumes, lighting, acting, teaching, and showcasing her theme. Fort Wayne Dance Collective is her happy place. It has always shared a positive vibe with instructors who respect, care, and encourage students.” Anne Merritt, mother of Nolah Merritt, who is a lab participant in the 2022 Choreographer’s Lab.

The FWDC Choreographer’s Lab Performances are made possible by Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, National Endowment for the Arts, Indiana Arts Commission, Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, Cable Fund Access Board, English Bonter Mitchell Foundation, Foellinger Foundation, Flagstar Foundation, and Edward M. Wilson Foundation.

The Fort Wayne Dance Collective is a non-profit arts organization located in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana. FWDC’s mission is to inspire and empower people of all ages and abilities through movement and rhythm. In the 2021 fiscal year, FWDC served over 33,000 people throughout Northeast Indiana and has provided scholarships, community programming, classes, and performances for the past 43 years.