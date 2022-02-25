IHCDA Launch Crowdfunding Campaign For Streetscape

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) launched a campaign for an enhanced streetscape in Fort Wayne. If this crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of raising $50,000 by April 3, 2022, the project, led by Wunderkammer Company, will receive a matching grant as part of IHCDA’s CreatINg Places program.

“This project brings together local businesses, artists and residents of Fort Wayne,” Crouch said. “Projects like Fairfield Corridor are at the heart of the CreatINg Places program, engaging and activating communities to enhance Indiana neighborhoods.”

Funds from this campaign will be used to renovate and beautify multiple locations along Fairfield Corridor with a series of developments from murals, art, and landscaping from residents, local artists with neighborhood celebrations. There will also be rotating installations with movable benches that will be determined by popular vote and serve to connect the community to the street.

“This will be a catalytic investment into some of our community’s most densely inhabited, historic and walkable neighborhoods,” said Dan Swartz, Executive Director of Wunderkammer Company. “The return on investment will be immediate, but the impact will last for years and help bring about the next phase of community development.”

Since the CreatINg Places program began in 2016, projects have raised more than $5.7 million in public funds and an additional $4.7 million in matching IHCDA funds. The program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and Local Units of Government are eligible to apply.

Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.