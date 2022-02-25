Vise Selected For Solar System Ambassadors Program

Science Central staff member Sarah Vise has been selected to be a volunteer for the Solar System Ambassadors Program, offered through NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

This program is a public engagement effort that works with motivated volunteers across the nation to communicate the science and excitement of NASA’s space exploration missions and discoveries in their communities.

Vise is Science Central’s Technology Programs and Volunteers Manager. As part of this program, she completed trainings on safety, ethics, and social media presentations over the course of a month. Vise attended four webinars, plus a series of optional training sessions. Now a certified Solar System Ambassador, she will organize and participate in at least four public events this year that raise awareness about NASA.

Vise anticipates holding some of those events at Science Central and sharing her expertise with visitors. She also envisions conducting events around Northeast Indiana.

“I’m hoping to bring the wonders of science to schools, libraries, parks, and all others who share similar values about education and space exploration,” she says.

To contact Vise about scheduling an event, email svise@sciencecentral.org.