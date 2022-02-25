Thursday, March 3, 2022
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

The Great Outdoors 

Vise Selected For Solar System Ambassadors Program

The Waynedale News Staff

Science Central staff member Sarah Vise has been selected to be a volunteer for the Solar System Ambassadors Program, offered through NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

This program is a public engagement effort that works with motivated volunteers across the nation to communicate the science and excitement of NASA’s space exploration missions and discoveries in their communities.

Vise is Science Central’s Technology Programs and Volunteers Manager. As part of this program, she completed trainings on safety, ethics, and social media presentations over the course of a month. Vise attended four webinars, plus a series of optional training sessions. Now a certified Solar System Ambassador, she will organize and participate in at least four public events this year that raise awareness about NASA.

Vise anticipates holding some of those events at Science Central and sharing her expertise with visitors. She also envisions conducting events around Northeast Indiana.

“I’m hoping to bring the wonders of science to schools, libraries, parks, and all others who share similar values about education and space exploration,” she says.
To contact Vise about scheduling an event, email svise@sciencecentral.org.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff