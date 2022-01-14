Friday, January 21, 2022
Theresa E. Hosler, 65

Theresa E. Hosler, 65, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Theresa was born June 19, 1956 in Lafayette, Indiana. She was born to the late Nicholas Hogan and Sally (Mulligan) Hogan who survives. Theresa was a member of Waynedale United Methodist Church. She was a very crafty person who enjoyed diamond painting, puzzles, and more. Theresa had many special moments with her soulmate, William at her home. She also enjoyed the time spent with her family especially her grandchildren. Theresa was a very selfless, caring, and loving person who will be deeply missed. She is survived by her soulmate, William Hosler; daughters, Stephanie Vasquez and Nina (Jason) Ramirez; grandchildren, Teresa Vasquez, Vianca Vasquez, Mason Firks, Cayden Firks, Kali Firks, Lincoln Ramirez, and William Goodwin; Great-grandchild, Gabriel Vasquez- Perez; brother, Nick Hogan; and sister, Fran Heyer. Also preceding her in passing was her son, Joshua Hosler; brothers, Jerry and David Hogan; and sister, Christina Gayday. A funeral service was held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809 with visitation one hour prior. A meal was served starting at 4pm at Waynedale United Methodist Church 2501 Church Street Fort Wayne, Indiana 46809.

