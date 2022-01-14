Friday, January 21, 2022
Errol Franklin Stech, 77, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was born July 17, 1944 in Huntington County to the late Benjamin Franklin and Geneva (Ervin) Stech. Errol retired from Mompers after 31 years of service. He was a mentor and coach for Elmhurst little league baseball, where he won a city championship with his youngest son, Tim, in 1983. Errol enjoyed hunting with his sons and grandsons. He had a passion for classic cars and enjoyed taking them to car shows. Errol was a hardworking man of few words but when he spoke he gave the greatest advice and was always willing to listen. He is survived by his children, Errol L. (Tina) Stech, Ken (Michele) Stech, Tim (Terri) Stech, Kandy (Rob) White, and Amy (Steve) Gruss; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Errol was also preceded in passing by his bride of 49 years, Evelyn A. Stech; and brother, Jeffrey Stech. Per Errol’s wishes, a graveside service was held at 2pm on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Prairie Grove Cemetery, 6312 Old Trail Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice or St Jude Children’s hospital. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.

