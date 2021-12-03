The Rescue Mission Distributed 4,000 Free Thanksgiving Meals

The Rescue Mission served its largest holiday meal on Wednesday, November 24th at the 404 E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal was free and open to all members of the community.

Last Thanksgiving, more than 2,500 meals were served to individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness. That number increased to more than 4,000 this holiday season due to the number of unemployed and working poor who are in need. The Rescue Mission served nearly three times the usual number of people and anticipated that number will continue to grow as the weather gets colder. For the safety of the community, this year’s Thanksgiving meal was served as a carry-out only meal. Masks were required to enter the building.

“Poverty and homelessness present enormous obstacles to meeting basic needs such as food, shelter, and healthcare. These challenges are often exacerbated by health issues, mental illness, and addictions. With significant barriers preventing access to healthy food, families facing poverty and homelessness remain at risk for experiencing long-term food insecurity,’ said Rev. Donovan Coley, Senior Pastor and CEO of The Rescue Mission. “Our goal was to serve as many in the community as possible. We were able to accomplish this with the incredible generosity from our supporters.”

Coley continued, “Nearly 100 volunteers prepared turkeys for distribution during the weeks of November 8th through November 19th. The event is known as “Turkeypalooza.” Volunteers prepared enough food for over 4,000 meals to ensure no one in our community went hungry.” On the menu this year was turkey, potatoes, green beans, stuffing, and desserts of all kinds. Meal serving started at 3 PM and ended at 7 PM.

The Rescue Mission would like to thank AG Rentals and Management and the many other sponsors and donors for their gifts that in part, made this meal possible. The Rescue Mission’s Holiday meals were made possible by generous donations of food items, cash gifts, and the assistance of nearly 100 volunteers.