Friday, December 17, 2021
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Waynedale Obituaries 

Richard “Dick” L. Sherwood, 82

The Waynedale News Staff

Richard “Dick” L. Sherwood, 82, of Fort Wayne passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. He was born on October 6, 1939 in Fort Wayne. Dick was a son of the late James B. and Thelma Mae (Price) Sherwood. He served two years in the United States Army. Dick attended Mount Calvary Lutheran Church for several years. He enjoyed model trains, messing with computers, and watching I.U. Basketball. Most of all he was devoted to his family. Dick is survived by his wife of 54 years, Vesta Sherwood; daughters, Betsy Sherwood, Kelly (Nicholas) Zagaros, and Suzanne Sherwood; sister, Catherine Wyatt; and brother, James Sherwood Jr. A funeral service was held at 1pm on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church 1819 Reservation Drive Fort Wayne, Indiana 46819 and visitation began at 11am. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share7

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff