Richard “Dick” L. Sherwood, 82, of Fort Wayne passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. He was born on October 6, 1939 in Fort Wayne. Dick was a son of the late James B. and Thelma Mae (Price) Sherwood. He served two years in the United States Army. Dick attended Mount Calvary Lutheran Church for several years. He enjoyed model trains, messing with computers, and watching I.U. Basketball. Most of all he was devoted to his family. Dick is survived by his wife of 54 years, Vesta Sherwood; daughters, Betsy Sherwood, Kelly (Nicholas) Zagaros, and Suzanne Sherwood; sister, Catherine Wyatt; and brother, James Sherwood Jr. A funeral service was held at 1pm on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church 1819 Reservation Drive Fort Wayne, Indiana 46819 and visitation began at 11am. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com