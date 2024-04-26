Note Regarding Local Obituaries In The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News values the sensitivity and privacy of our community members, especially in times of loss. We wish to clarify that we do not proactively seek out local obituaries to include in our publication. To publish an obituary, we require explicit consent and must be directly contacted by a family member or the representing funeral home.

For families wishing to honor their loved ones with an obituary in The Waynedale News, the most reliable method to ensure inclusion is to make arrangements beforehand through a will or directly with the funeral home. This proactive approach helps streamline the process, allowing us to respectfully and accurately acknowledge the deceased in our community newspaper.

For further information on submitting an obituary, please reach out to our editorial team, and we will guide you through the necessary steps to arrange for a fitting tribute to your loved one. Our phone number is 260-747-4535. We can also be reached via email at news@waynedalenews.com