Friday, December 17, 2021
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News 

Cameras In Courtrooms Pilot Started December 1

The Waynedale News Staff

The Indiana Supreme Court has authorized a pilot project for cameras to be allowed in five trial courts starting in December 2021 for broadcast coverage. The project also allows for rebroadcasting of any live-streamed proceeding with approval from the judge.

The Indiana Code of Judicial Conduct (Rule 2.17) prohibits judges from allowing court proceedings to be broadcast. Under the pilot project, the Court will permit the following trial courts an exception to Rule 2.17:
• Allen Superior Court (Criminal) — Judge Frances Gull
• Delaware Circuit Court 1 — Judge Marianne Vorhees
• Lake Superior Court, Civil 7 — Judge Bruce Parent
• Tippecanoe Circuit Court — Judge Sean Persin
• Vanderburgh Superior Court — Judge Leslie Shively

Also, any live-streamed proceeding, regardless of judge, may be rebroadcast with approval from the judge.

The four-month pilot is limited to news media and is under the discretion and authorization of the trial court judge. Courtroom decorum and several conditions must be maintained for the media coverage and are detailed in the order. Permission must be requested 48 hours in advance and be in writing on a court-provided form. A directory of court contact information can be found online. Additionally, many trial court calendars and trial court remote video hearings are online.

Click to advertise on this website

The broadcast pilot project was developed in conjunction with the Hoosier State Press Association and the Indiana Broadcasters Association under the direction of the Community Relations Committee and the Court Security Committee.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share11

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff