Blood Drive In Honor Of Brain Aneurysm Survivor

Misty Hernandez survived a devastating brain aneurysm on Aug. 21, which led to three surgeries. Due to the complex surgeries, she received four units of blood to save her life. The Fort Wayne community is invited to honor Misty Hernandez at the American Red Cross Blood Drive at the American Red Cross Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Although Misty has a long road to a full recovery, she remains a pillar in her community. Misty owns multiple businesses in the area, serves on multiple committees and boards, and volunteers at her son’s school.

“I’d like to bring people back to making it a priority to donate whenever they are available,” said Ashley Rickard. “I’m thankful the Red Cross is doing this for so many every day, as well as individual drives like this.”

Through this blood drive, Misty hopes to bring awareness to the need for blood to help those who have had major surgeries and other complications.

“One blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives,” said Zak Bernath, account manager for the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “It takes less than an hour to give blood, which can make a difference in someone’s life.”

Donate Blood in Honor of Misty Hernandez

Sunday, November 21

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

American Red Cross Center

1212 East California Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Sponsor code: MISTY

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.