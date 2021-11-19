“Alpine Holiday” Opens At The Botanical Conservatory

This year’s holiday exhibit “Alpine Holiday” opens Saturday, November 20 through January 2, 2022 at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street.

Imagine the sting of snow on your cheek, the brilliance of dusted slopes and the fragrance of mountain pines. The Botanical Conservatory’s version of the Alps offers a bold glacial display that will have you basking in the cool blues of winter offsetting the rich deep colors of holiday poinsettias. Find yourself winding down a mountain path and admiring the scenery from the porch of a snow-capped ski hut. If you get in deep powder, all you have to do is give a “yodel-ay-hee-hooo!” Sponsored by PBS Fort Wayne and Majic 95.1 WAJI.

The Botanical Conservatory hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 10 am – 5 pm, Thursday: 10 am – 8 pm, and Sunday: Noon – 4 pm.

This season’s holiday hours are Black Friday: 10 am – 8 pm, Christmas Eve: 10 am – 5 pm, and New Year’s Eve: 10 am – 5 pm. The Conservatory will be closed

Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 3-17 and, age 2 and under are admitted free.