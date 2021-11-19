DNR Honors Fife With Preservation Achievement Award

The DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology honored Camille Fife with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her many contributions to historic preservation in Indiana and beyond.

Hers is a familiar name among history, heritage, and preservation enthusiasts in Indiana. Though she lives in Madison, she has written or co-authored 26 National Register of Historic Places nominations, in 19 different Indiana counties. Thirteen were applications for historic districts. Several of those nominations have been for large rural areas, such as Trader’s Point near Zionsville, or sprawling landscapes like the Fort Wayne Park & Boulevard System.

Fife was also the primary researcher for Madison’s National Historic Landmark designation, which provided more than 1,600 historic buildings with the United States’ highest preservation honor. She’s written complex landscape reports for Leeper Park in South Bend, and Garfield Park in Indianapolis. During the more than 30 years of her practice, she has also documented historic places in Ohio and South Dakota, including reports on the James A. Garfield and William Howard Taft national historic sites.

In the late 1970s, she served as vice-president for public relations for Historic New Harmony. Since then she has been an active contributor and ceaseless advocate for Indiana’s cultural resources and historic preservation movement. She was the founding executive director of Mary Anderson Center for the Arts at Mount St. Francis in Farmersburg. In 1982, She and her husband, Thomas Salmon, established a preservation consulting firm called The Westerly Group. With Salmon as landscape architect and draftsman, and Fife as president and historian, The Westerly Group took on numerous documentation projects and National Register nominations. She also recently served as preservation planner with the City of Madison for several years.

She continues to practice preservation in Madison and advocate for cultural resources throughout Indiana.