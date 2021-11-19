Results Roll In For The Winner Of ‘U Can Crush Hunger’ Competition

Community Harvest Food Bank’s 7th Annual U Can Crush Hunger Campaign has completed its final week of the competition between 8 schools to see who can raise the most food and funds and crush hunger this holiday season. It was a nail biter of a competition, but the University of Saint Francis managed to race ahead of Manchester University and secure the lead by last Friday’s deadline! In total, a record 139,745 pounds of food were raised, including monetary funds which count four pounds for every dollar raised.

“Amazing! Truly amazing! This could not have happened without the loving spirit of 8 colleges and universities who heard the voices of 91,000 food insecure individuals,” said Carmen Cumberland, President and CEO of Community Harvest Food Bank. “The call went out, and donors, sponsors, and neighbors answered. The end result netting almost 140,000 pounds of food collected and distributed will prevent food being an impossible choice for families deciding whether to buy groceries or pay for other necessities.”

The food collected throughout the competition is staying to benefit residents of each county through local nonprofit member pantries, so community members throughout the region will benefit during the holiday season.

The final 2021 U Can Crush Hunger standings are as follows:

• 1st Place: University of Saint Francis with 42,706 pounds

• 2nd Place: Manchester University with 33,014 pounds

• 3rd Place: Purdue University Fort Wayne with 21,881 pounds

• 4th Place: Indiana Tech with 14,027 pounds

• 5th Place: Trine University with 7,767 pounds

• 6th Place: Huntington University with 7,304 pounds

• 7th Place: Ivy Tech with 7,300 pounds

• 8th Place: Indiana University Fort Wayne with 5,746 pounds

Community Harvest wishes to thank all of the generous sponsors who also made this event possible, including Two Men And A Truck, our event transportation provider, as well as AALCO Distributing Company, Baker Street Office Furnishings, Barrett McNagny LLP, Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management, Engineering Resources, JAT of Fort Wayne, KSM Business Services, Lincoln Financial Group, Master Spas, and Steel Dynamics.

Established in 1983, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Inc. feeds 21,100 people every week. Last year, CHFB distributed 17.8 million pounds of food to over 112,000 unique individuals. Donna Van Vlerah serves as Board Chair and Carmen Cumberland serves as President and CEO. Community Harvest is one of 200 Feeding America member food banks in the United States, and one of 11 regional members of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry. Community Harvest feeds hungry people in the nine counties of northeast Indiana. For more information, please visit www.chfb.org