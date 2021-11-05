Turnstone Brings Rock Steady Boxing To Fort Wayne

Rock Steady Boxing, an adaptive exercise program for people with Parkinson’s disease, utilizes training based on professional boxing programs. This unique training experience will now be available at Turnstone Center, one of only two locations in the Fort Wayne area. The program involves regular exercises, such as stretching, bicycling, running, jump roping, push-ups, balancing, and lots of non-contact boxing, led by experienced trainers/coaches. Rock Steady Boxing classes welcome both men and women of all ages and levels of ability.

Rock Steady Boxing, Inc., a nonprofit organization, was founded in Indianapolis. At their location headquarters, participation has steadily increased from just six participants to over 155 affiliate organization members today and includes men and women ranging in age from 35 to 90. Classes are geared to people at all stages of Parkinson’s disease. Multiple volunteers contribute their time and talents to assist with the classes.

The Rock Steady Boxing Method was developed in Indianapolis over the course of seven years. In 2012, the training was launched to share the Rock Steady Boxing Method with other people who are fighting back against Parkinson’s. Today, there are over 700 Rock Steady Boxing affiliate programs around the world with classes being led by certified Rock Steady Boxing “Coaches.”

“We have always believed in the Rock Steady Boxing Method,” said Rock Steady Boxing, Inc. Executive Director, Joyce Johnson. “When evidence began to emerge that our program had a very positive impact on the boxers, our mission became clear — to share our knowledge and experience with all people with Parkinson’s. That is why we decided to make our training available worldwide — to train as many as we can so together we can improve the care of people with Parkinson’s everywhere.”

“We are fortunate to be able to bring this program to our Fort Wayne community,” said Zach Lothamer, a certified Rock Steady Boxing coach at Turnstone. “Non-contact boxing is a great form of exercise for anyone but has been proven to help slow the progression for Parkinson’s disease-related symptoms.”

Turnstone began classes on November 1. For additional information about Rock Steady Boxing at Turnstone, visit turnstone.rsbaffiliate.com, call 260-483-2100, email Zach (zach@turnstone.org) or Arie (arianna@turnstone.org). Additional information about Rock Steady Boxing Inc. and Parkinson’s disease is available at www.rocksteadyboxing.org.

Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of service and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities. This legacy now includes the privilege of being a designated U.S. Olympic and Paralympic training site, as well as functioning as the home training facility for the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Goalball Teams and the goalball resident program through a partnership with the United States Association of Blind Athletes (USABA).