October 22, 2021- Local Ads

17TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS MART AT PARK EDELWEISS
3355 Elmhurst Drive, Ft. Wayne
Saturday, November 13th from 9am-3pm
Vendors will be present selling arts and crafts, paintings woodworking, candles, ornaments, scented oils, knitted and crocheted items, and many other items for gift giving and home decor.
St. Nikolaus (German Santa Clause) visitations from 10am-2pm
A German Bratwurst lunch will be served.
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN
ST. ALOYSIUS
CRAFT SHOW
When: November 6th (9am-3pm)
Where: 14623 Bluffton Road Yoder, IN
Who: St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Add’l: The St. Aloysius Craft Show will take place from 9am-3pm on Saturday, November 6th. Admission is free and there will be raffle items along with food and concessions. Come out and support local crafters. If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, email us at saintalscraftshow@gmail.com
Cost: admission is free
Contact: St. Aloysius email- saintalscraftshow@gmail.com
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
BBB Accredited
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
CHARLIE’S (DOG) BIRTHDAY BASH
When: Sat. Oct. 23, 1p-4p
Where: Rich’s Auto Center, 2135 Sandpoint Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Add’l: Our shop dog, ‘Charlie’ is hosting a party for his birthday to benefit the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry. With a monetary or pet food donation at the entrance, guests will be entered in a chance to win $250 worth of service. More info: www.facebook.com/fortwaynepetfoodpantry
Contact: Cindy at 260-747-8145 or Rochele at 260-385-3362.
FALL CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975, Licensed & Insured, BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
