May Events & Worship

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

RUMMAGE SALE

When: Saturday May 4, 8AM to 12:30 PM

Where: 2435 Engle Road

Who: Bethany Lutheran Church

Why: Raise funds for the women’s group.

Add’l: Bag sale from 12:00 to 12:30 PM.

Contact: Bethany Lutheran Church 260-747-0713

FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY

When: Saturday May 18, 4:30 to 7:00 PM

Where: 2435 Engle Rd.

Who: Bethany Lutheran Church

Add’l: To Raise funds for maintenance.

Price includes fish, tender loin, sides, drinks, and dessert.

Cost: $13 for adults, $6 for kids 5-12, under 5 free

Contact: 260-414-4028

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

RUMMAGE SALE

& BAKE SALE

May 23: 8am-7pm; May 24: 8am-4pm; May 25: 8am-1pm (bag sale).

Mount Calvary is downsizing and will have many items for sale including childcare and preschool items, toys, clothes, household items, home decor, filing cabinets, office items, furniture, books, and church items. Our childcare and preschool is closing on May 31. 1819 Reservation Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46819.

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri.

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

MESSAGE SERIES: RESURRECTION REALITY

RUMMAGE SALE

When: Friday, May 3 & Saturday May 4; 8:00AM to 1:00PM

Where: Fellowship Hall

Add’l: Friday May 3 will be the rummage and bake sale from 8:00AM to 1:00PM.

Saturday May 4 will be rummage sale, bake sale, and food court from 8AM to 1PM.

Contact: Pastor Brenner Church office 260-478-1717, brennernj@gmail.com or www.holyscripturefw.org.

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays 9-11am

Where: address above, Door #1

We are here to help, serve and pray with you. Do you care about people and want to volunteer? Call to learn how to join our team!

A DAY OF SPIRITUAL GROWTH

When: Saturday, May 4, 9:00am-1:00pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church

Who: Speaker Rev. Jennifer Huff, Deacon “All the Women Followed”

Add’l: Grow, discuss, meet new friends, eat! Catered by Classic Café. Call the office to register before May 5, 8am-1pm Weekdays.

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

