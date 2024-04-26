May Events & Worship
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . .
RUMMAGE SALE
When: Saturday May 4, 8AM to 12:30 PM
Where: 2435 Engle Road
Who: Bethany Lutheran Church
Why: Raise funds for the women’s group.
Add’l: Bag sale from 12:00 to 12:30 PM.
Contact: Bethany Lutheran Church 260-747-0713
. . .
FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY
When: Saturday May 18, 4:30 to 7:00 PM
Where: 2435 Engle Rd.
Who: Bethany Lutheran Church
Add’l: To Raise funds for maintenance.
Price includes fish, tender loin, sides, drinks, and dessert.
Cost: $13 for adults, $6 for kids 5-12, under 5 free
Contact: 260-414-4028
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . .
RUMMAGE SALE
& BAKE SALE
May 23: 8am-7pm; May 24: 8am-4pm; May 25: 8am-1pm (bag sale).
Mount Calvary is downsizing and will have many items for sale including childcare and preschool items, toys, clothes, household items, home decor, filing cabinets, office items, furniture, books, and church items. Our childcare and preschool is closing on May 31. 1819 Reservation Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46819.
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri.
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
MESSAGE SERIES: RESURRECTION REALITY
. . .
RUMMAGE SALE
When: Friday, May 3 & Saturday May 4; 8:00AM to 1:00PM
Where: Fellowship Hall
Add’l: Friday May 3 will be the rummage and bake sale from 8:00AM to 1:00PM.
Saturday May 4 will be rummage sale, bake sale, and food court from 8AM to 1PM.
Contact: Pastor Brenner Church office 260-478-1717, brennernj@gmail.com or www.holyscripturefw.org.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays 9-11am
Where: address above, Door #1
We are here to help, serve and pray with you. Do you care about people and want to volunteer? Call to learn how to join our team!
. . .
A DAY OF SPIRITUAL GROWTH
When: Saturday, May 4, 9:00am-1:00pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church
Who: Speaker Rev. Jennifer Huff, Deacon “All the Women Followed”
Add’l: Grow, discuss, meet new friends, eat! Catered by Classic Café. Call the office to register before May 5, 8am-1pm Weekdays.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
