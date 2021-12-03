Christ Child Festival Continues
Just as everyone has had to adjust, “The Christ Child Festival” continues to adapt while reminding everyone of the true focus of the Christmas season. For the second year, the organization’s annual two-day Franke Park extravaganza has been postponed another 12 months, but there are still several ways for the faithful to embrace organization events.
Started in 1951 out of concern for the secularization of how Christmas was being celebrated in our community, the Christ Child Festival was first held in 1952. The event inspired approximately 100 similar festivals across the country. Renamed “Christmas in the Park,” the local version on Thanksgiving weekend regularly drew 10,000 participants for live entertainment, a live nativity scene and Biblical village, horse-drawn wagon rides, balloon sculpting, kids’ crafts and Christmas-themed refreshments.
“Many are praying that as people learn about the idea of coming together in these troubled times to focus on the Christ of Christmas, who is our hope for revival,” the official website captures perfectly.
The Covid pandemic continues to cause changes in everything but the event’s spirit!
- The Christ Child Festival will continue to be a part of the Embassy Theatre’s 37th annual “Festival of Trees” from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1. The event annually attracts more than 22,000 visitors. Tickets cost $10. For those who wish to continue social distancing, the virtual tour will also be available from Dec. 1 to Jan. 31 with tickets costing $25 so invite friends to watch with you.
- The lighted nativity scene will be on display from dusk until dawn at 350 W. Pearl St., from Nov. 24 through Jan. 2. The location is the former Aunt Millie’s Bakery site.
- Be on the lookout for our Burkhart billboard campaign throughout the community from Nov. 22 through Dec. 26. Two Christmas scenes are featured, but how many different places will you find?
More info at christchildfest.org
