Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne Christmas Party

The Waynedale News Staff

Several hundred children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne enjoyed making cookies, eating pizza and receiving gifts at the annual Christmas party held at the Clyde Theatre recently.

Pictured from left to right are the sponsors: Chuck Surack, Santa Claus, Carol Roland, Patty Kelley and Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.

Each child received a gift and a chat with Mr. Claus.

