Festival Of Trees Virtual Tour Assist Fundraising Efforts

The Embassy Theatre concluded the 37th annual Festival of Trees on December 1, one of the region’s most anticipated holiday traditions and the organization’s largest fundraising event.

In 2020, the Embassy worked with Upper Valley Film Co. to design and produce a virtual tour to assist with fundraising and conveniently bring the event to residents near and far who were unable to attend in person. The virtual tour was such a positive accommodation to the community that the organization has decided to bring back the beloved virtual tour for 2021.

The virtual ticket costs $25 per device and can be purchased here:

www.showtix4u.com/event-details/57416.

Your virtual ticket includes:

• Virtual tour, which is available through January 31, 2022

• Video features:

An intimate visit with 71 decorated trees

Festive music

The beautiful and historic Embassy Theatre up close

Surprise appearances by Santa

Link to the digital event program

45+ minutes of holiday cheer

• A holiday tradition with your household in the comfort of your home – no lines, no crowds, no hassles

• Great GIFT option: no last-minute store shopping or complicated shipping

• A perfect way to affordably support a nonprofit organization with a year-end gift

• Purchase allows unlimited viewing for 48 hours

Any questions regarding the virtual festival can be answered by the Embassy team at the STAR Bank box office at 260.424.5665, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 2021 Festival of Trees was made possible by support from Indiana Michigan Power and AEP Foundation, Steel Dynamics, Fort Wayne Metals, STAR Financial Bank, Chuck & Lisa Surack and Sweetwater, and 3Rivers Federal Credit Union. Media sponsors were The Journal Gazette, ABC21, Adams Radio Group, and The Papers (glo Magazine and Senior Life Newspapers).

Programming at the Embassy Theatre is made possible by the support of the Indiana Arts Commission, Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

Built in 1928, the Embassy Theatre is Indiana’s largest self-sustaining historic theater. Originally known as the Emboyd, with the adjoining seven-story Indiana Hotel, the majestic movie palace and vaudeville theater introduced Indiana to the biggest stars of stage and screen. Today, the Embassy is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Combining the beauty of a bygone era with the energy and diversity of today’s performers, the Embassy is the showplace of Northern Indiana. Many choose to host events and weddings at the Embassy, as it offers flexibility and a unique event experience in an iconic piece of Fort Wayne history. Visit the Embassy at fwembassytheatre.org for more information.