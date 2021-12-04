4-H Receives Regal Rexnord Grant

Allen County 4-H Clubs recently received a $500 grant from Regal Rexnord. Pictured from left to right are Stephanie Bailey (Allen County 4-H Board 6ecretary), Sam Spieth (Advanced Development Engineer with Regal Rexnord), Ashley Kendall (Allen County 4-H Board member), and Jeff Hall (Technology Manager with Regal Rexnord).

4-H is the largest youth organization in the nation. 4-H grows confident, capable, and caring youth with the life skills to thrive in today’s world and succeed in their boldest dreams for tomorrow. 4-H programs are research-based and offer life-changing experiences to youth around the world. Traditional 4-H is for youth in grades 3-12. Mini 4-H is for youth in K, 1, & 2.

Regal Rexnord is committed to creating a better tomorrow by strengthening the communities where their associates live and work. To amplify this commitment, they have proudly established a Charitable Foundation paired with a Charity Advisory Board, made up of Regal Rexnord associates, to actively ensure the organization is monetarily lending a hand to the charities in the communities where their associates live and work.

