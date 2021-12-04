Sunday, December 26, 2021
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News 

4-H Receives Regal Rexnord Grant

The Waynedale News Staff

Allen County 4-H Clubs recently received a $500 grant from Regal Rexnord. Pictured from left to right are Stephanie Bailey (Allen County 4-H Board 6ecretary), Sam Spieth (Advanced Development Engineer with Regal Rexnord), Ashley Kendall (Allen County 4-H Board member), and Jeff Hall (Technology Manager with Regal Rexnord).

4-H is the largest youth organization in the nation. 4-H grows confident, capable, and caring youth with the life skills to thrive in today’s world and succeed in their boldest dreams for tomorrow. 4-H programs are research-based and offer life-changing experiences to youth around the world. Traditional 4-H is for youth in grades 3-12. Mini 4-H is for youth in K, 1, & 2.

Regal Rexnord is committed to creating a better tomorrow by strengthening the communities where their associates live and work. To amplify this commitment, they have proudly established a Charitable Foundation paired with a Charity Advisory Board, made up of Regal Rexnord associates, to actively ensure the organization is monetarily lending a hand to the charities in the communities where their associates live and work.

It is the policy of the Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service that all persons have equal opportunity and access to its educational programs, services, activities, and facilities without regard to race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin or ancestry, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, disability or status as a veteran. Purdue University is an Affirmative Action institution. This material may be available in alternative formats.

Click to advertise on this website
The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share2

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff