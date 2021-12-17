Allen County Sustainability Awards

Following a long-standing tradition, the Allen County Commissioners recognized members of the community that have contributed to improving our environment over the past year. Nominations were accepted from the public to find individuals, organizations, and businesses that demonstrate exceptional leadership in conversing natural resources and advancing sustainability in the community. This year’s recipients have gone the extra mile to reduce, reuse, recycle, or compost and spread the word about why it’s important to everyone.

The 2021 Sustainability Awards were presented at the Commissioners’ Legislative Session at 9:45 AM on Friday December 10, in the Council Chambers/Courtroom in Citizens Square (035).

The 2021 Sustainability Award Recipients are:

Shawn Kelly – Ensures sustainability practices are followed for five apartment buildings (260 units) owned by Midtowne Realty in downtown Fort Wayne.

Maraiah Russell and Heath Hurst – Set an example for friends and neighbors by making sustainability the center of their lives in all they do, every day.

From This Day Forward – A not-for-profit that promotes reuse and recycling to limit costs for people planning special events and benefit the environment.

Blessing Moon Herbs – A local business that has a strict “no trash” policy. It not only practices sustainability, but also shares this passion with customers.

Amy J. Beatty Valuations – An estate sales and property clean-out business that strives to sell, repurpose and recycle rather than hauling everything to the landfill and promotes sustainability through presentations and social media videos with information about recycling in Allen County.

The Allen County Department of Environmental Management and Allen County Commissioners celebrate the recipients of these awards each year as a thank you to those who contribute to environmental sustainability. We are happy to recognize these efforts and the positive impact they have on our community.