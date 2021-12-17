Robert L. Stark, 71

Peace came to Robert L. Stark on December 11, 2021, at home. Born January 5, 1947, Bob was a true Waynedale guy. He was a lifetime member of Waynedale United Methodist Church, attended Elmhurst High School and a graduate of Purdue University. Bob wore a diverse set of hats working his way through life including Phillips Dodge, Dana, an engineer at Jim Bridger Power Plant, WY, vice-president of Blackstone Laboratories, owner, editor and publisher of The Waynedale News, and a published author. Getting his book, Blueprint for a Time Machine, printed was a long-time dream. Bob loved his life of adventures. Family campouts, hiking in the mountains, fishing trips with the guys, anything that brought him outdoors gave him opportunities to enjoy the simple things in life. While living in Wyoming, Bob’s path crossed with Charles Love, a geologist and archaeologist. Together they helped plan a theory of how the Moai Statues on Easter Island were moved. Years later Bob created his own eight-ton concrete Moai. With the help of his friends, he proved his own theory of moving using wooden planks, log rollers and ropes. Bob’s Moai still stands proudly on Lower Huntington Road as a tribute to his ingenuity and ability to bring people and ideas to life.

As a member of Huntertown Woodworkers, Bob turned logs into vases and burls into bowls. In recent years Parkinson’s Disease diminished Bob’s mobility but not his spirit. He continued to move forward and never complained. Bob fought back with Rock Steady Boxing finding companionship and encouragement. Bob will be remembered by his great sense of humor and the ability to tell a good joke. He was always ready to lend a helping hand. His siblings joked that Bob always wore the white hat of the family because he put a positive spin on situations and strived to be a peacemaker. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Mary Mangona, daughters, Julie (Tim) Roop of Woodburn, Susan Stark of Moss Beach, California, and son Rob (Sherry) Stark; brother, William (Linda) Stark; and sister, Kathy (Matt Schmidt) Stark all of Fort Wayne. Bob loved his eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Bob in death are his parents, Irene and William Stark; and siblings, Jude, Dan, John, and Jim. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809. Burial will be at Prairie Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials in Bob’s honor may be directed to Rock Steady Boxing at Lutheran Life Villages, Humane Fort Wayne or Visiting Nurse Hospice.

