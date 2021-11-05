Sandra J. “Sandy” McMillen, 83, of Fort Wayne passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. She was born on April 27, 1938 in Roanoke, Indiana, a daughter of the late William E. Maitlen and Ruth R. (Mills) Maitlen –Smith. She was a 1958 graduate of Elmhurst High School. She worked as a cashier at Roger’s Markets for 16 years before retiring. In her free time, she enjoyed playing euchre and watching NASCAR. She will be remembered as an avid fan of local racetracks. Surviving family include her husband, Kenneth G. “Ken” McMillen; children, Darlene, Michael, and Terry Denton; seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; and sisters, Judy and Karen. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by a brother, Gary. Funeral services were at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Rd., Fort Wayne with visitation one hour prior. Visitation was also from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial was in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com