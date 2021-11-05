November 5, 2021- Local Ads

LAUNDRY ATTENDANT

Laundry Attendant Needed. $8.00 an hour. Flexible hours. Must work weekends and nights. Apply 6611 Bluffton Rd Ft Wayne between 10 am and 2 pm.

17TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS MART AT PARK EDELWEISS

3355 Elmhurst Drive, Ft. Wayne

Saturday, November 13th from 9am-3pm

Vendors will be present selling arts and crafts, paintings woodworking, candles, ornaments, scented oils, knitted and crocheted items, and many other items for gift giving and home decor.

St. Nikolaus (German Santa Clause) visitations from 10am-2pm

A German Bratwurst lunch will be served.

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST

Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

LOCAL HONEY

Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.

Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-438-9502

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE

The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Jordan Cornwell

260-747-5529

The Waynedale News

2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN

