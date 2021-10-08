Walk To End Alzheimer’s Raises Nearly $195,000

Around 750 residents participated in this year’s Fort Wayne Walk to End Alzheimer’s – both in person at Parkview Field and by watching an online ceremony and walking from home in their own neighborhoods. Participants raised $194,291 – and counting – to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We are grateful to all of our sponsors, our volunteers and each and every participant who joined us this weekend – whether in person or at home,” said Abby Geha, manager, Fort Wayne Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “While the in-person event looked different than in years past, we heard from so many participants that coming together again – even with social distancing and other COVID precautions in place – meant a lot to them, especially after such a challenging year.”

Fundraising will continue through the end of the year, and those who didn’t participate can still donate to the Walk at act.alz.org/fortwayne

“No one facing dementia should go through their journey alone,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “We are here to support Hoosiers who are living with the disease and their families at every stage, from providing education about signs and symptoms to information on late-stage caregiving. Every dollar raised helps keep those programs available and free of charge.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Indiana alone, there are more than 110,000 people living with the disease and 215,000 caregivers. Information and registration for local in-person and virtual programs is available at alz.org/Indiana/programs or the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900