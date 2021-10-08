Hunters Can Donate Deer To Help Feed Hungry Hoosiers

Conservation Officers encourage Indiana hunters to donate harvested deer to help feed hungry Hoosiers.

The Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund administered by the DNR Division of Law Enforcement provides grants to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, the Dubois County Sportsmen Club, and Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry to pay for processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer.

Participating in the program is simple:

Enjoy a deer hunting experience. Harvest a deer. Drop off the field-dressed deer at a local participating processor. Processing fees are paid for by the Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund. The processor will create healthy venison burger to distribute to food banks.

The participating organizations notify food banks throughout Indiana when venison is ready to be collected from certified Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund butchers. The food banks distribute venison to soup kitchens and food pantries.

As a result of the 2020 deer hunting seasons, the Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund provided funding to process more than 360 harvested deer that resulted in more than 20,650 pounds of venison being donated.

For information on donating your harvested deer and participating processors, please visit sbf.IN.gov