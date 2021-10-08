Recognizing National Voter Registration Day

Tuesday, September 28 was National Voter Registration Day, a civic holiday celebrating our democracy. Indiana makes it easy for new voters to register for the first time or for existing voters to update their information.

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan today celebrated National Voter Registration Day with students at R. Nelson Snider High School in Fort Wayne. Secretary Sullivan talked to students about the importance of registering to vote, and what they can expect as they prepare to vote for the first time.

“Government works best when its citizens are active and engaged,” said Secretary Sullivan. “I encourage all Hoosiers to use this day to make sure they are registered and that their voter information is up to date. Registering only takes a few minutes and can be done online at any time.”

Citizens can register to vote by visiting IndianaVoters.com, or can submit an application to register in person at their local county clerk’s office.

IndianaVoters.com also allows Hoosiers to confirm their voter registration, look up their polling place, get driving directions to their polling location, find out who’s on their ballot, track their absentee ballot application, and contact local election officials.

To be eligible to register to vote, you must:

• Be a citizen of the United States

• Be at least 18 years old by Election Day

• Have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the election

• Not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.

Currently, there are 4.7 million registered voters in Indiana.Voters with questions can call the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE.