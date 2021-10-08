‘Our Deli’ Day Is Back!

This mouth-watering opportunity is coming on Thursday, November 4, when Congregation Achduth Vesholom celebrates its 19th Corned Beef on Rye – Sure to Satisfy Fundraiser, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Temple, 5200 Old Mill Road.

This is your chance to enjoy an authentic Jewish deli-style luncheon featuring a heaping 1/3 pound corned-beef-on-rye sandwich, a giant pickle, creamy cole slaw, a fudgy brownie, and a drink. Boxed meals are $15 each when ordered by Friday, October 22. After that date and at the door, the price is $18.

We have two exciting bonuses this year:

Each corned beef meal will include a gift card from Chapman’s Brewing Company. Use it to order online at shop.chapmansbrewing.com for $10 off same-day delivery to your home or present at any one of their taproom locations for $10 off your purchase (Angola, Columbia City, Huntington & Wabash).

Each meal will include an individual bag of Clandestine Caramel Original Recipe popcorn donated by Popsalot California Popcorn. Air-popped popcorn is folded into made-from-scratch caramel and finished off with Bourbon vanilla. All products are non-gmo, kosher, whole grain, and gluten free.

And again this year: We’ve got whole Hebrew National kosher salamis for sale! Each 12-oz salami is $12.

Dining in or carryout are both available. We’re even offering local delivery service for orders of 12 or more lunches for a fee of only $15 per address (if placed by Friday, October 22).

Order forms are available at www.templecav.org. Phone orders can be placed at 260/744-4245 (credit card only). Order online at www.templecav.org

Surprise your office staff with something different, entertain clients in a fun and tasteful way, or just treat yourself, especially if you’re working from home! You don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy Corned Beef on Rye!

Proceeds from this fundraiser help support programs at the Temple.