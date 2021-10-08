Monday, October 18, 2021
Dona M. Boester, 96

Dona M. Boester, 96, of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away on September 24, 2021. She was born on February 24, 1925 in Fort Wayne. She was a daughter of the late Ross and Lela Wiles. Dona retired from GE after several years of work. She was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church for 65 years. Dona loved dancing, music, and traveling. Dona is survived by her daughters; Sheila (Charles) Crawford and Shelley (Robert) McBride; sons, Dennis (Robin) Crabill and Gary Crabill; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Also preceding her in passing was her husband, Eugene Boester; son Jay Boester; brother, William Willes; and daughter-in-law, Joan Peryam. A funeral service was held at 11:30am on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Klaehn, Fahl, & Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne, Indiana 46819 with visitation one hour prior. Visitation was also held from 4-8pm on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial followed the service at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to Supportive Care Unit, Parkview Hospital Randallia or The Trinity English Lutheran Church Music department. Condolences can be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com

