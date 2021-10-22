Volunteers Needed For Weed Wrangle Efforts

Local conservation organizations and parks are teaming up to bring back native wildlife habitat by removing invasive plants. Weed Wrangle is a nationwide effort to educate homeowners and nature lovers on proper identification and removal of invasive plant species that crowd out native habitat. Partnering organizations will host a Weed Wrangle Indiana volunteer event on select days in October and November.

At the October 20th monthly Short Hikes for Short Legs program at Little River Wetlands Project, volunteers dressed for the occasion helped kids speak with animals that call Eagle Marsh their home! They talked to a painted turtle, a monarch butterfly, and a beaver.

Local experts from the Indiana Native Plant Society Northeast Chapter and Southern Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) will be attending select events to guide hands-on instruction of invasive species removal. Weed Wrangle Indiana volunteers will learn, practice and hopefully begin a habit of maintaining an area free of non-native invasive plants and will be encouraged to replant with natives in removal areas. By engaging our neighbors in our public spaces and challenging them to act in their own spaces, we hope to create a movement that will have the greatest impact on the invasive plant population.

Weed Wrangle Indiana, is a one-day volunteer effort in Fort Wayne and surrounding areas to help rescue our public parks and green spaces from invasive species through hands-on removal of especially harmful trees, vines and flowering plants.

October 23, 2021, 10 am – 2 pm, Lindenwood Nature Preserve Weed Wrangle, Fort Wayne. Hosted and organized by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation (fortwayneparks.org). Open to the public.

October 24, 2021, 11 am – 3 pm, Rose Ave. Rehab Weed Wrangle, New Haven. Hosted and organized by Save Maumee Grassroots Organization (savemaumee.org). Open to the public.

October 30, 2021, 9 am – noon, Bicentennial Woods Weed Wrangle, Huntertown. Hosted and organized by ACRES Land Trust (acreslandtrust.org). Open to the public.

November 6, 2021,10 am – 2 pm, Foster Park Weed Wrangle, Fort Wayne. Hosted and organized by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation (fortwayneparks.org). Open to the public.

November 9 and 10, 2021, 10 am – 4 pm, Fox Island Honeysuckle Daze Weed Wrangle, Fort Wayne. Hosted and organized by Fox Island County Park (allencountyparks.org). Open to the public. Volunteers who participate in one full Honeysuckle Daze day will receive a free volunteer park pass good until April 30, 2022.

November 13, 2021, 9 am – noon, LC Nature Park Weed Wrangle, Fort Wayne. Hosted and organized by LC Nature Park (lcnaturepark.org). Registration required.

November 16 and 17, 2021, 10 am – 4 pm, Metea Honeysuckle Daze Weed Wrangle, Fort Wayne. Hosted and organized by Metea County Park (allencountyparks.org). Open to the public. Volunteers who participate in one full Honeysuckle Daze day will receive a free volunteer park pass good until April 30, 2022.

November 20, 2021, 10 am – noon, Eagle Marsh Weed Wrangle, Fort Wayne Hosted and organized by Little River Wetland Project (lrwp.org). Open to the public, RSVP appreciated.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants, long sleeve shirts, sturdy footwear and work gloves to events. Visit each organization’s website for more details and to register if required.

Invasive/exotic plants and the pests associated with them degrade woodlands, threaten wildlife habitat, and alter the appearance of public spaces, including those set aside for the enjoyment and recreation of all residents. Without decisive intervention, these plants, insects and other non-native intruders will continue to adversely impact our city and state’s ecosystems, resources and services.