Musicians Honor Sexual Assault Treatment Center’s 25th Anniversary

On September 22, at the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center’s (FWSATC) annual fundraising event, ‘Warm & Cozy,’ the Fort Wayne-based Americana band The Legendary Trainhoppers debuted an original song marking FWSATC’s 25th anniversary. The song was also named “Warm & Cozy.”

The song was distributed to event attendees and is now exclusively available at: trainhoppers.bandcamp.com/ All proceeds from the track’s sale on Bandcamp will go to support FWSATC.

The song was written at the invitation of FWSATC leadership and event planners. The Trainhoppers—Chris Dodds, Matt Kelley, Phil Potts, Dan Smyth and Casey Stansifer—recorded the song at Off the Cuff Sound in Fort Wayne with producer Jason Davis. They are joined on the song by Cassie Beer on lead vocals. Beer is a Fort Wayne-based singer-songwriter who leads the band Rosalind & The Way, who have a long collaborative history with The Trainhoppers.

Michelle Ditton, Chief Nursing Officer, Executive Director and one of the founders of FWSATC, said, “The Legendary Trainhoppers listened and heard our message for the last 25 years. They tied it all together and then put it to words and music. The first time I heard the song, I had tears in my eyes.”

Matt Kelley, who plays mandolin and guitar in the band, said, “We’ve been honored to perform at the Warm & Cozy event each of the last five years. It was an honor to work with the incredible team at FWSATC and the event planners to craft this song and support the incredible and irreplaceable work this organization does in our community.”