October 8, 2021- Local Ads

WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES

Here for all of your hauling & clean-up needs.

Thanks,

Mike

260-750-2830

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-438-9502

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

17TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS MART AT PARK EDELWEISS

3355 Elmhurst Drive, Ft. Wayne

Saturday, November 13th from 9am-3pm

Vendors will be present selling arts and crafts, paintings woodworking, candles, ornaments, scented oils, knitted and crocheted items, and many other items for gift giving and home decor.

St. Nikolaus (German Santa Clause) visitations from 10am-2pm

A German Bratwurst lunch will be served.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

BBB Accredited

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

CHARLIE’S (DOG) BIRTHDAY BASH

When: Sat. Oct. 23, 1p-4p

Where: Rich’s Auto Center, 2135 Sandpoint Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Add’l: Our shop dog, ‘Charlie’ is hosting a party for his birthday to benefit the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry. With a monetary or pet food donation at the entrance, guests will be entered in a chance to win $250 worth of service. Cake and refreshments for human guests. Dogs are welcome to come, on leash, and play in a fenced in grass and asphalt area. The Pitbull Coalition will be on hand with some adoptable or fostered dogs to meet and greet and maybe find their forever family. Pet related vendors will be in attendance along with Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry merchandise. This fundraiser is open to the public.

More info: www.facebook.com/fortwaynepetfoodpantry

Contact: Cindy at 260-747-8145 or Rochele at 260-385-3362.

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

FALL CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE

The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Jordan Cornwell

260-747-5529

The Waynedale News

2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST

Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

LOCAL HONEY

Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.

Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.

It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.

Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com