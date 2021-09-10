VOLUNTEER CENTER HOSTS DESIGNER PURSE BINGO FUNDRAISER

On Friday, September 17 at 5:30 p.m. doors will open for the 2nd Annual Designer Purse Bingo hosted by the Volunteer Center. The fundraiser will be held at Ceruti’s Summit Park II, 6601 Innovation Blvd. with purse bingo games from 7 – 9 p.m.

The event will feature 20 games of bingo with high end designer purses such as Kate Spade, Coach, and Michael Kors to be awarded as prizes. Dinner is included as well as a large silent auction, raffle, 50/50 and punch boards. Tickets are sold individually at $45 each or $400 for a table of eight. Visit www.volunteerfortwayne.org or call 424-3505 for details.

Executive Director Ani Etter states “ This event promises a night of fun with friends and family, a chance to take home a fabulous purse, all while assisting a great cause. Your attendance will help support the Volunteer Center’s Signature Programs which address critical needs affecting low to moderate income families. We provide children’s winter coats, tax preparation, financial education, and legal counseling all thru the power of local volunteers.

Volunteer Center is a non-profit agency that has been a part of the Fort Wayne Community since 2004. From special events to long term commitments, volunteers are able to share their unique skills and abilities, filling meaningful community roles. To become a volunteer, visit www.volunteerfortwayne.org to fill out an online application and find information about volunteer opportunities. Interested parties may also stop by the Volunteer Center office at 3401 Lake Avenue, Suite 4 or call 424-3505 to learn more.