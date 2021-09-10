SECOND ANNUAL RECOVERY ROCKS TO BE HELD AT SWEETWATER

In order to spread hope, to end the stigma associated with mental health and substance use disorders, and to connect people to each other and to resources, The Mom of an Addict, Inc. is presenting Recovery Rocks FORT WAYNE 2021. This event will be held on Saturday, September 11 from 3 to 8 PM at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, located at 5501 US 30 W, Fort Wayne, IN 46818. This Recovery Month event is free, and everyone is welcome.

“Overdoses have hit a staggering number and continue to increase. More and more members of our community are struggling with their mental health. Substance use is on the rise,” says Jennifer Hope, founder and director of The Mom of an Addict, Inc. “Fortunately, recovery is possible, and we feel it is crucial now more than ever to shout that message and to let people know where they can find help.”

Dynamic local speakers will bring updates about the drugs on our streets, will address asking for help, will remind us we can do hard things, will offer real talk about therapy, will share hope and so much more.

Attendees will be able to connect with 52 resources for help with issues surrounding mental health and substance use disorders. The list of resource tables can be found at www.themomofanaddict.org. Under the Events tab, click on Recovery Rocks 2021.

Live music is a new element added to this year’s event. “With Sweetwater as our venue, it provides an excellent opportunity for a concert featuring Under the Covers. We want to offer a time to celebrate, enjoy great music and remind our community that you can have fun without substances,” says Hope.

Those who are in recovery are asked to help shatter the stigma by bringing their photo and/or a brief note to attach to the Wall of Hope. Those who have a loved one in recovery are encouraged to bring his/her photo as well, as long as permission has been granted. Digital photos can be emailed to info@themomofanaddict.org. Photos and notes will not be returned.

Several food trucks will be on site, and door prizes will be given away.

Recovery Rocks 2021 has several sponsors, including Avenues Recovery, Indiana Recovery Network, The Chapel, Allendale Treatment, Fort Wayne Recovery, STAR 88.3, Bowen Recovery Center, Rod & Michelle Sinn, The Negative Space, Cross Connections and Redemption House. “At Cross Connections we believe that a changed life changes lives. We are sponsoring this year hoping to change at least one life….and pray that other lives are changed as a result,” explains Matt Konow, Executive Director, Cross Connections, Inc.

The Mom of an Addict, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) that exists to provide addiction education and support to families who been affected by a loved one’s substance use disorder. You can find more information at www.themomofanaddict.org or by following The Mom of an Addict, Inc. on Facebook.