SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER MOVES LOCATIONS

The Northeast Indiana Small Business Development Center (NEI-SBDC) moved to Kettler Hall, Room 145, on Purdue University Fort Wayne’s main campus, on August 2. The business advisors are hosted by the university and based in the Division of Continuing Studies.

NEI-SBDC offers no-cost, one-on-one consulting for business owners or entrepreneurs who are looking to expand or start a business. Additional resources include assistance with business plans, financial projections, market research, developing marketing materials, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and more.

The NEI-SBDC continues to help businesses that were in operation prior to COVID-19 and were impacted by the pandemic. Advisors will help with federal, state, and local relief assistance along with rebranding, marketing, and strategic planning.

“The NEI-SBDC has long been a greatly valued partner in Purdue Fort Wayne’s efforts to support the emerging and entrepreneurial community in northeast Indiana” said Carl Drummond, the university’s vice chancellor for academic affairs. “By relocating the Center to our main campus, we will redouble our synergies.”

Partnering with the Division of Continuing Studies, the Center offers low-cost workshops and classes for small-business owners and entrepreneurs. Those interested can register for the online and in-person courses on the Center’s website.

Parking passes will be available for NEI-SBDC visitors on request.

For more information on available services, call 1-888-472-3244, or visit isbdc.org/locations/northeast-isbdc/