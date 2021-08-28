BRINGING THE FUNNY TO RAISE SOME MONEY

Laughs for Literacy is your laugh-out-loud, fall-out-of-your seat, you-just-tickled-my-funny bone, hysterical night to support The Literacy Alliance.

In 2021, we are pairing our virtual party, Funniest in the Fort!, with our traditional in-person event for a truly stellar Laughs for Literacy experience. Starting September 10 and running through September 23, the virtual contest will once again pit business and community leaders against one another in an effort to claim the title Funniest in the Fort! During this time, the public will be invited to vote with their dollars for the best joke teller, who will be crowned at the in-person event the evening of Friday, September 24, 2021.

This year will be different than previous Laughs for Literacy events and will feature the improvisational comedy of Chicago’s The Second City at the beautiful Embassy Theatre.

The Funniest Fundraiser in the Fort!

More than 30,000 adults in our community do not have a high school diploma and are trapped in a cycle of illiteracy, poverty, and dependency. Lack of educational attainment will continue to limit a person’s economic future. The Literacy Alliance has been serving area adults for more than 30 years, breaking the cycle of illiteracy and putting them on a path of economic self-sufficiency by offering free classes in adult basic education that lead to improved reading, writing, and math skills, English language attainment and preparation for the high school equivalency exam.

TLA’s Project READS is a program dedicated to helping Allen County children in grades K-3 who struggle to read at grade level. Project READS provides dedicated volunteer tutors who help students reach this important milestone, thus increasing their chances of graduation.

For more information or to buy your tickets now, visit literacyalliance.org/L4L and join us for a night of much needed frivolity and laughs! A catered reception will begin at 5:30pm and the show starts at 7:30pm, with general seating beginning 30 minutes prior.