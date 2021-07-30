NEARLY 500 FORT WAYNE FAMILIES TO HAVE ACCESS TO FRESH PRODUCE THROUGH ‘GOOD FOOD FOR ALL’

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, the Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) announced that the Good Food for All program will bring at least 288,000 servings of high-quality fruits and vegetables to nearly 500 families in Fort Wayne with the help of local distribution partner Human Agricultural Cooperative. Expanding on last year’s successful COVID-19 Fresh Food Fund, the Good Food for All program is designed to provide nourishing, high-quality produce to Fort Wayne families in need, while creating a platform to raise awareness for the need for long-term changes to the food system in pursuit of health equity.

Working with the Human Agricultural Cooperative, Fort Wayne families participating in Good Food for All will receive 50 servings of fruits and vegetables weekly for 12 weeks, providing each family member with at least two servings of produce per day. Nationally, the program will bring at least 10.3 million servings of high-quality fruits and vegetables to at least 17,250 families across 10 states in the Midwest.

“Through Good Food for All, we’re providing emergency food to families who need it, but even more importantly, we’re also working to catalyze longer term, sustained access to affordable produce in retail,’’ said Nancy E. Roman, President and CEO of Partnership for a Healthier America. “By distributing good food in a way that builds a habit, and then learning more about what families like, we can help retailers meet that demand, ultimately driving food equity.”

“We are so excited to collaborate with the Partnership for a Healthier America to provide thousands of pounds of fresh food to our community,” said Ty Simmons, Executive Director of the Human Agricultural Cooperative.

The Good Food for All boxes, sourced and assembled by Castellini Company, are intended to encourage more fruit and vegetable consumption in homes across the country while building a bridge to sustained access to affordable produce in retail. Good Food for All produce box distributions will begin this month in Omaha, Sioux Falls, Indianapolis, and Fort Wayne, with additional cities to be announced throughout the summer.

A study of participants in the COVID-19 Fresh Food Fund found that the main barrier to eating more fruits and vegetables was cost: 91% of Rochester, New York, participants said they would buy more fruits and vegetables if they cost less. A majority of all participants said they were more likely to start eating more fruits and vegetables as a result of the Fresh Food Fund, suggesting there is significant unmet marketplace demand. Good Food for All aims to engage food retailers across the country by demonstrating the health and market value of making access to affordable, fresh food a reality for all families. Following the success of last year’s Fresh Food Fund, PHA recently announced a partnership with a Denver food co-op to bring affordable SNAP-eligible meal kits with fresh produce to local families.

PHA is launching a fundraising campaign to coincide with the Good Food for All program to raise funds to bring fresh produce to families in need while creating longer term, sustained access to affordable produce in retail.

The Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), founded in partnership with Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move! campaign in 2010, is the premier national nonprofit working to transform the food landscape in pursuit of health equity. PHA seeks partnerships that have the greatest potential to reduce health disparities. We do this using evidence-based approaches that drive systemic access to better food. In a decade of work, we have partnered with more than 300 corporations, convenience store chains, and distributors, hospitals, early childhood education centers, and SNAP-Ed implementing agencies, among others, in pursuit of our vision that all children grow up healthy and free from obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.