BIG SISTER SALSA IS GOING BACK HOME AGAIN TO THE INDIANA STATE FAIR!

Big Sister Salsa will be one of many products in the Indiana Grown Marketplace. Products sold in the IN Grown Marketplace are locally grown, raised, or produced in Indiana- and all in one convenient location! Located at the Ag/Hort Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds July 30th-August 22nd.

Indiana Grown is a statewide branding initiative. Indiana Grown aims to form a clearer designation of which products truly come from Indiana and help Hoosier consumers easily identify and buy these products.



Big Sister Salsa first made her way onto the shelves across Indiana back in 2001. After a hot run of 15 years, the original owners, Two Cookin’ Sisters of Brookston had to hang up the cookpots. Time to close the recipe box of their humble specialty food company to head home to take care of family.

Last year, little brother Marc, decided it was time to bring the old girl back into action. “I was really bored with the salsa that was on the shelves. After five years of sad-eating salsa, I decided it was time. Time to bring Big Sister Salsa back to the people! ” –Marc Robinson

Same recipe. Big Sister Salsa is still bottled in Evansville. The only thing that has changed, is the home address. Little Brother Enterprises of Albion, headed up by Marc Robinson, will be the new Indiana home for Big Sister Salsa.

Big Sister Salsa has joined the ranks of Indiana Grown, and can be found locally in Fort Wayne at the Historic West Main Street Farmers Market, the Ligonier Farmers Market and several Indiana retailers. You can also find the salsa on August 21 at the Allen County Marketplace in Huntertown.

Go to the website: thebigsistersalsa.com to find local retailers and fun food events. Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/bigsistersalsa and Instagram: www.instagram.com/bigsistersalsa/

For more information, contact: Marc Robinson, 206-602-5853, bigsistersalsa2021@outlook.com