FOCUS GROUPS HOSTED TO DEVELOP ENTREPRENEURIAL STRATEGY

Start Fort Wayne (SFW) will host focus groups with various sectors of the entrepreneurial community throughout July and August 2021. The focus groups are another key segment of an effort to develop an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Strategy (EES) for the Greater Fort Wayne area.

“These intimate focus group sessions will provide us with a more in-depth and candid understanding of how entrepreneurs are fairing in our community and what resources they need to thrive,” said Dan Swartz, Executive Director of Start Fort Wayne (SFW). With the mission to help entrepreneurs turn ideas into growth-oriented businesses, SFW is uniquely positioned to research and define a county-wide strategy. The research will culminate in September 2021 with a strategy outlining 3, 7, and 10-year goals for the county to develop a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The focus groups are the second step in SFW’s research, which began with a survey launched in May 2021. The Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Survey is still open for Allen County entrepreneurs to participate at bit.ly/EESEntrepreneur. The brief survey collects demographic data on participants, as well as their perceived access to resources to support their businesses. Entrepreneurs interested in participating in the focus group sessions can register online at: bit.ly/EESFocus

This project is funded in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne. This project is also funded by the Don Wood Foundation with the mission to grow and strengthen the manufacturing sector in the Midwest region.

Start Fort Wayne helps entrepreneurs turn ideas into growth-oriented businesses with the vision of a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Northeast Indiana that attracts and retains innovators and investors.