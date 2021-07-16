HOOSIERS: ANOTHER WAY TO SIGN UP AS ORGAN & TISSUE DONORS

Donate Life Indiana and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have partnered to give Hoosiers the opportunity to save lives as an organ and tissue donor when purchasing their hunting, fishing and trapping licenses. As of July 7, all online hunting and fishing license sales have included the option to register as a donor.

Governor Eric Holcomb authorized the new program in March 2020 by signing Senate Enrolled Act 288 into law. SEA 288 adds the organ donation question to license purchases. Other ways to sign up as an organ and tissue donor include through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, online at DonateLifeIndiana.org and through the iPhone Health app.

“This is a big step forward for donation in our state,” said Tim Clauson, board president of Donate Life Indiana. “One of our primary goals is increasing the number of registered donors in Indiana, and we’re excited to expand this opportunity to the hunting, fishing and trapping community.”

Over 100,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant nationwide, including more than 1,000 Hoosiers. One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and heal as many as 75 people through tissue donation.

More than 4 million Hoosiers are already registered as organ and tissue donors and over 99% of those registrations currently take place via the BMV. With over 1 million hunting and fishing licenses sold annually, the program is expected to provide an important opportunity for more Hoosiers to sign up as donors.