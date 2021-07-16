THE MEANING OF PARENTS’ DAY – Voice Of The Township

Parents attend Board Meeting to celebrate students receiving Trustee Scholarships.

While we’ve all heard of, and probably celebrate in one form or another, Mother’s Day in May and Father’s Day in June not many people are aware that National Parents Day has been celebrated in the United States every year on the fourth Sunday of July since 1994. That’s the year that President Bill Clinton signed a Congressional Resolution into law establishing Parents Day for “recognizing, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of children.”

While Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are wonderful tributes to the individual parent (and great occasions for spending money on cards and flowers and other gifts), it is Parents Day that is even more meaningful because it recognizes the unique effort put forth by the people who are bringing up our next generation of citizens. It is an opportunity for us as a society to thank parents and to evaluate what we are doing to uplift and help them support and serve as positive role models for their children.

Here at the Wayne Township Trustee Office we see it as a major part of our mission to help make sure that parents who are striving to maintain a home and provide food, clothing and an education for their children get the support they need to succeed in their jobs and to set a good example for their children in the process.

This past year and a half has been especially challenging for parents who have had to balance not only keeping a roof over their heads and food on the table but also seeing to it that their children have kept up with their schooling during the pandemic. Those parents have had to be not only breadwinners and caregivers but teachers and tutors as well.

As we have done each year for the past 9 years the trustee’s office will be presenting scholarships to high school graduates going on to higher education (the $500 Richard A Stevenson Sr. Scholarship) and Amazon Fire Tablets (the Academic Encouragement Award) to younger students at our July Wayne Township Trustee Office Board Meeting. The scholarships award the students but they also show recognition to the parents as well. I will be writing about these scholarship winners in our next column.

So let’s celebrate all the parents out there who are carrying on with the important work of raising children by their hard work and their good examples. We know you do it for love of your children, but in the process you are making our community and the world a better place to live. Thank you.