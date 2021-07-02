COMMUNITY SELECTS WINNER OF “FORT WAYNE SOUP” VIRTUAL EVENT

Fort Wayne SOUP hosted a virtual event on Thursday, June 24. This was the organization’s second event of 2021. SOUP has held 18 events since its inception in 2017. To date, Fort Wayne SOUP has awarded over $25,000 to a variety of projects that have impacted our community. There are two remaining events for 2021: August 24 and October 21.

Lydia Baker was featured as the musical guest and performed a set on Facebook live to kick off the virtual event. The four presenters for the June 24 event were: Joseph Allison, Food Truck Mastermind, Jennifer Hope, The Mom of an Addict Video Project, Heather Krempel, Own the Night: Prom for Individuals of ALL Abilities, Jennifer Norris-Hale, Mission: Motherhood Diaper Bank

Over 100 votes were cast by community members who purchased a $5 ticket for the virtual event, which streamed live on SOUP’s Facebook page. Presenters recorded their 4-minute pitches which were posted to YouTube and Facebook on Friday, June 18. Community members were allotted one week to view presenter videos and ask questions and submit their votes. The pitch receiving the most votes won the money raised from ticket sales and matching sponsorship dollars, for a total of $1,000 awarded.

The winner of the June 24 SOUP event is Jen Hope with The Mom of an Addict. SOUP grant funding will be used to create a professional video series of the 20-lesson curriculum created to launch the meeting expansions this summer so that more people can get the support they need. Learn more at www.themomofanaddict.org.

The submission period for the August event is now open. Proposals may be submitted online at fortwaynesoup.org. The event will take place in person at Wunderkammer. More details will be available soon.

Founded in 2017, Fort Wayne SOUP hosts micro-grant dinners that foster community and raise funds for creative projects aimed towards enhancing Fort Wayne living. The public is encouraged to attend Fort Wayne SOUP events, as well as submit proposals they wish to present. To submit a proposal for a future event, visit forwaynesoup.org. For more information on becoming a SOUP Sponsor or being featured as a Musical Guest, email amber.bouthot@fortwaynesoup.org for questions and inquiries