Patricia “Patt” Virginia Proegler, 94, of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021. She was born on September 28, 1926 in Allen County to the late Chester and Caroline (Beckman) Minnich. Patt was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church. She had a passion for prayer, family time, playing music, and flowers. She worked over 31 years in the retail industry, 18 years of that was spent at Kohl’s. Prior to that she worked at Mr. Wigg’s, Heck’s, and Wayne Paper Box and Printing Company. Patt is survived by her children, Karen (Phil) Graf, Lynn Wygant, Chet (Sherri) Proegler, Jackie (Rick) Hull, John (Brenda) Proegler, Sheri (Mike) Mourey, Susan (Bob) Sommer, Pam (Randy) Doctor, and Janel (Joe) Lengerich; 29 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Joe (Anne) Minnich; sisters, Eileen Schuhler, Rosie Konger, and Maggie (Bernie) Konger; and sister-in-law, Lucille Proegler, Mary Ann (Ray) Konger, and Vivian Minnich. Also preceding her in passing was her husband of 50 years, John Proegler; grandson, Kyle Proegler; brothers, Max and William “Wimp” (Alvina), Paul (Joan), Albert, and Chester Minnich; sisters, Clara and Josephine Minnich; brother-in-law, Edwin Proegler, Don Schuhler, and Don Konger. A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11am on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church 11337 US HWY-27 Fort Wayne, Indiana 46816 with visitation one hour prior. Visitation was also held from 2-4pm & 6-8pm on Monday, May 10, 2021 at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes- Foster Park 6301 Fairfield Ave Fort Wayne, Indiana 46807. A rosary service began at 4pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Church or Masses for John & Patricia. Condolences can be left online at www.mccombandsons.com